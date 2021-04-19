Kamaldeen Sulemana scores for the 3rd time in a row as Nordsjaelland hold Copenhagen

Sports News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian teen sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana was on target for the 3rd time on the trot in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.



Sulemana scored his 4th goal in three games as FC Nordsjaelland drew 2-2 with FC Copenhagen at the Parken Stadium.



Copenhagen opened the scoring of the match in the 10th minute through Lukas Lerager connecting a pass from Victor Kristensen.



The 19-year-old Ghanaian playmaker levelled the score for Nordsjaelland after he received a pass from Oliver Rose-Villadsen.



Peter Ankersen gave the hosts the lead in the 60th minute before Simon Adingra scored in the dying embers of the match to make it 2-2.



Sulemana has been impressive for Nordsjaelland this season having scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists in 23 games so far.



French Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyon are keen on landing the highly-rated player in the summer.



Not the French side alone, Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam have already tabled an offer to price away Sulemana in the next transfer window.