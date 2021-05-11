Kamaldeen Sulemana salivates Marc Overmars, Ghana prodigy scores with Ajax chief watching

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian teenage sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana put another excellent display on Monday to impress Ajax director of football Marc Overmars.



Overmars was sent to scout the talented forward as the Dutch giants prepare a mouthwatering deal to sign the 19-year-old in the summer.



Sulemana netted the opener for FC Nordsjaelland when they drew 2-2 with FC Copenhagen in the Danish Superliga.



The highly-rated youngster scored in the 49th minute to give Nordsjaelland the lead before Jens Stage equalised two minutes later.



Nordsjaelland restored their advantage in the 68th minute through Martin Frese but Copenhagen with another quick response levelled three minutes later through Stage.



Sulemana has now scored 10 goals in 26 appearances for Nordsjaelland in the Danish top-flight this campaign.



The Dutch champions had already sent a bid of 10 million pounds which was turned down in the winter transfer window but are offering to improve the deal.



French giants Olympique Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen and English powerhouse Manchester United have all shown interest in landing the teenager this summer.