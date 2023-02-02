Kamaldeen Sulemana's idol is Ronaldinho - Scout reveals

Sports News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

The Head of African recruitment at Right to Dream Academy, Jeremy Seethal has disclosed that Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has mad love for Brazilian legend Ronaldinho.



Seethal is the one that scouted the talented winger in Ghana at the tender age of 11.



After he was scouted by Jeremy Seethal for Right to Dream Academy, Kamaldeen Sulemana went on to play for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland before moving to French Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennais FC.



On Tuesday night, the Black Stars winger sealed a mega transfer from the French club to English Premier League side Southampton.



Speaking to FTF in an interview, Jeremy Seethal said Kamaldeen Sulemana is always willing to learn and used to watch a lot of videos of Ronaldinho when he was at Right to Dream Academy.



“He confidently called himself Gaucho…That’s Kamal. He is someone who always wants to learn and get better,” the scout disclosed.



At Southampton, Kamaldeen Sulemana has been signed to provide a squad boost that will help the team to escape relegation from the English Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 football season.