Kamaldeen Sulemana plays cameo role for Stade Rennais FC in thrilling 3-3 draw against Fenerbahce

Sports News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana climbed off the Stade Rennais FC bench to feature for the team in the Europa League match against Fenerbahce on Thursday evening.



The attacker recently recovered from an injury and is now working his way back to full fitness to be ready to start games.



Today, he was named in the Stade Rennais FC matchday squad for the encounter against Fenerbahce but missed out on a starting role.



Late in the 84th minute of the second half, Kamaldeen Sulemana was introduced into the game to replace in-form forward Martin Terrier.



Although the Black Stars asset will enjoy his cameo with some good attacking plays, his team conceded in the 88th minute and had to settle for a 3-3 draw.



The result means that Stade Rennais FC remains second on the Europa League Group B standings.



The team despite having one game to spare has booked qualification to the knockout stage of the European competition.