Kamaldeen Sulemana picks Southampton over Everton

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has reportedly chosen Southampton over Everton after both clubs agreed a deal with Stade Rennes.



According to L'Equipe, 20-year-old has turned down the Toffees and is set to join Southampton.



Both Everton and Southampton reached a €25 million agreement with Stade Rennes with the final decision falling to the player.



After picking the Saints, Kamaldeen will join his compatriot Mohammed Salisu as they look to survive relegation.



Currently, other details of his personal terms are unknown but the player is expected to travel to England in the coming hours to seal the deal.



Kamaladeen Sulemana will become the fourth Ghanaian to secure a move in the soon-to-close winter transfer window.



He will also become the 7th Black Stars player playing in the 2022/2023 English Premier League joining Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Jeffrey Schlupp, and Jordan Ayew.