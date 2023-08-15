Kamaldeen Sulemana nursing muscle injury at Southampton

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana has been sidelined by muscle injury worries at Southampton in the ongoing campaign.



The Black Stars winger, who joined Southampton on a club-record transfer fee has missed the first two games of the English Championship season due to an injury setback.



The former Stade Rennes pacey winger has been dealing with a muscle injury that has required specialist treatment.



In his absence, Southampton have managed four points from their first two games as they seek to make a quick return to the Premier League.



Sulemana's move to Southampton from French club Stade Rennais in January window saw him sign a four-and-a-half-year contract worth an initial €25 million.



Despite his relatively short time in the Premier League, the 20-year-old has shown promise, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 18 league matches last season.