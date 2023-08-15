You are here: HomeSports2023 08 15Article 1825454

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Kamaldeen Sulemana nursing muscle injury at Southampton

Kamaldeen Sulemana Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana has been sidelined by muscle injury worries at Southampton in the ongoing campaign.

The Black Stars winger, who joined Southampton on a club-record transfer fee has missed the first two games of the English Championship season due to an injury setback.

The former Stade Rennes pacey winger has been dealing with a muscle injury that has required specialist treatment.

In his absence, Southampton have managed four points from their first two games as they seek to make a quick return to the Premier League.

Sulemana's move to Southampton from French club Stade Rennais in January window saw him sign a four-and-a-half-year contract worth an initial €25 million.

Despite his relatively short time in the Premier League, the 20-year-old has shown promise, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 18 league matches last season.

