Kamaldeen Sulemana named in Premier League team of the week

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Kamaldeen Sulemana has been named in Sofascore's Premier League team of the week for his outstanding performance against Liverpool at the St. Mary's Stadium.



The Black Stars forward scored twice on Sunday afternoon when Southampton drew 4-4 with Liverpool in the English Premier League.



In the game at St. Mary’s today, the youngster started for the Saints in the final match of the season.



The youngster scored in the 28th minute with an assist from Theo Walcott.



Before his goal, Liverpool were in control of the match.



The visitors led by two goals in the first 15 minutes of the game thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.



Before the break, a goal from Kamaldeen Sulemana and another from James Ward-Prowse helped Southampton to peg the game at 2-2.



After recess, the former FC Nordsjaelland forward scored after an impressive solo run in the 48th minute.



While Adam Armstrong would score to make it 4-2 in the 64th minute, Southampton still didn’t win the game.



Goals from Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota saw Liverpool force the match to end in a 4-4 draw.