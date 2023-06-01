Kamaldeen Sulemana linked with a move to Juventus

Sports News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana has come to light as a transfer target of Italian Serie A giants Juventus.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Old Lady will be in the market for affordable players in the summer transfer window.



The Italian media outlet notes that the Black Stars attacker is one of the players who will be looked at by Juventus.



Kamaldeen Sulemana parted ways with Stade Rennais FC in the January transfer window in search of regular playing time.



He signed for Southampton in the English Premier League as reinforcement to help the team to escape relegation.



Although he would play well for the team, the Saints could not escape relegation.



He bagged a sensational brace in the final game of the season when Southampton drew 4-4 with Liverpool.



The player already has stressed that he is open to staying with Southampton to help the team fight for a return to the English Premier League next season.



He also noted that he will explore signing for a new club if the opportunity presents itself.