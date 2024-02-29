Kamaldeen Sulemana features in Southampton's defeat to Liverpool

Sports News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana was in action for Southampton on Wednesday night when the team locked horns with Liverpool.



The Black Stars forward started for his team in a fifth-round tie in this season’s Emirates FA Cup.



In a game played at Anfield, Kamaldeen Sulemana put in a fairly good shift and could have scored for his team.



A low curling effort in the first half hit the goal post and went out for a goal kick to the frustration of the talented winger.



Thanks to a strike from Lewis Koumas and a brace from Jayden Danns, Liverpool cruised past Southampton with a 3-0 victory.



Liverpool will now take on Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the cup competition.