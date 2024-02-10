Kamaldeen Sulemana declared fit ahead Southampton's home clash with Huddersfield

Sports News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been declared fit ahead of their home game against Huddersfield in the ongoing English Skybet Championship.



The Ghana international has been out since December last year after suffering an injury against Bristol City.



The injury kept Sulemana from playing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament where Ghana again suffered a group-phase elimination.



However, ahead of the game at the Saints Mary's later today, the head coach for the side, Russell Martin has revealed that the former FC Stade Rennais attacker is fit for for the game.



Sulemana trained with the rest of his teammates on Friday signalling his readiness for the game.



The 22-year-old despite the injury has so far made 13 appearances for Southampton and has three assists to his credit.



Southampton, who sit 2nd on the Championship league log with 61 points will be hoping to continue their impressive run against Huddersfield.



The game has been scheduled for 15:00GMT.