Kamaldeen Sulemana back to scoring duties as Nordsjaelland down AGF in Danish Superliga

Sports News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana was on scoresheet as Nordsjaelland defeated AGF 2-0 on Sunday in the Danish Superliga.



The 19-year-old opened the scoring in the 19th minute to register his fifth goal of the season.



Sulemana was making his 21st league appearance for Nordsjalland who are sixth on the table.



He was replaced in the 84th minute by Francis Abu.



Nordsjaelland scored the second goal in the 87th minute through Oliver Antman.