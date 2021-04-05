You are here: HomeSports2021 04 05Article 1224115

Sports News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kamaldeen Sulemana back to scoring duties as Nordsjaelland down AGF in Danish Superliga

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kamal Deen Sulemana celebrating his goal. Kamal Deen Sulemana celebrating his goal.

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana was on scoresheet as Nordsjaelland defeated AGF 2-0 on Sunday in the Danish Superliga.

The 19-year-old opened the scoring in the 19th minute to register his fifth goal of the season.

Sulemana was making his 21st league appearance for Nordsjalland who are sixth on the table.

He was replaced in the 84th minute by Francis Abu.

Nordsjaelland scored the second goal in the 87th minute through Oliver Antman.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment