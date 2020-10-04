Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Kamal Sowah scores in Leuven victory over Zulte Waregem

Sowah scored on the 63rd minutes to put the game to bed for the home side

Ghanaian sensation Kamal Sowah continued his fine form for Oh Leuven as he scored to propel them to victory against SV Zulte Waregem in the Belgian Jupilar Pro League on Saturday afternoon.



Sowah scored on the 63rd minutes to put the game to bed for the home side.



French forward Thomas Henry gave Leuven the deal with a great strike in the Penalty box.



Despite a consolation from Saido Berahino, the host maintained their one goal lead till the blast of the full-time whistle.



Sowah has now scored four goals in seven appearance for the club in the championship.



His compatriot Daniel Opare also lasted 70 minute for the visitors providing assist for Saido Berahino.





