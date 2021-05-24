Kamal Sowah pens emotional farewell message to OH Leuven as he returns to Leicester

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah has penned an emotional message to the fans, staff and his teammates at OH Leuven as he ends his loan spell in Belgium.



The winger had a stupendous campaign with Leuven, scoring eight goals in 33 Jupiler Pro League games.



The Leicester City-owned player is expected to return to the English FA Cup winners next season and in an emotional farewell, he bid the Belgium outfit success in the coming years.



"I make this post with strong emotions as I am very grateful for the time that I have spent at OH Leuven. I came here as a boy and I am leaving as a man ready to take on my next challenge," he wrote on Social media.



He continued:"Firstly, I want to thank the fans, from the first moment I arrived, even before I played, I felt the support from the stands.



"To my teammates, it was a pleasure to share the field together and fight for the badge as one. To the coaches, physios and the rest of the backroom staff, thank you for making Leuven feel like home for the past 3 1/2 years.



"I can’t wait to come back and visit my second home. This isn’t goodbye, this is see you later! Thank you and I wish OH Leuven all the best in this next season," concluded the 21-year-old.



Following a successful spell in the just-ended season, Leicester City manager Brendan Rogers is expected to add the winger to his roaster next season with domestic and European football on the table.



Kamal Sowah has been named in Ghana coach C.K Akonnor's squad for next months international friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast.