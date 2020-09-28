Sports News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Kamal Sowah on cloud nine after hitting brace against Gent

Kamal Sowah

In-form Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah is over the moon following his brace for OH Leuven in their 2-3 win over Gent in the Belgian Jupiter league.



The midfielder scored in the 41st and 48th minutes respectively to help his side secured a hard-fought victory on road.



Sowah took his Twitter account to expressed his delight following his man of the match performance on the day.



“What a game yesterday from the whole team!!! Couldn’t be more pleased to grab two and take all 3 points!!! We fought until the final minute, let’s keep it going boys,” he tweeted.



He has now netted three goals and one assist so far in the season for OH Leuven in the Belgian top flight league



OH Leuven sit 7th on the league table after 7 league matches with 11 points.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.