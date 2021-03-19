Kamal Sowah feels ‘proud’ after receiving maiden Ghana call-up

Sports News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

OH Leuven forward Kamal Sowah has expressed his excitement after receiving his debut Ghana call-up for the forthcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé and Principe.



Sowah is one of five players invited into the team for the first time as most of the established players will be missing the doubleheader due to Covid-19 fears.



The 21-year-old couldn’t hide his delight after hearing the news, taking to social media to indicate his gratitude to the nation’s football governing body for the consideration.



“Very proud moment for me and my family to be named in @ghanafaofficial squad, he Tweeted.



The Black Stars would round off their qualifying campaign with a game against South Africa on March 25 and then the final game with Sao Tome three days later.