Kamal Sowah elated after helping Club Brugge to beat Gent in tough clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kamal Sowah was in action for Club Brugge on Sunday in the encounter against KAA Gent in the Belgian Pro League.



In a Round 27 meeting between the two clubs, the young winger started in midfield for his team.



During the game, Kamal Sowah played a key role and helped Club Brugge to secure a 2-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes thanks to second-half goals from Bjorn Meijer and Hans Vanaken.



Reacting to the win on Monday, Kamal Sowah expressed his delight emphasing the importance of the three points.



