Sports News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Kamal Sowah elated after helping Club Brugge to beat Gent in tough clash

Sowah (19 shirt) joins teammates to celebrate Sowah (19 shirt) joins teammates to celebrate

Ghana international, Kamal Sowah was in action for Club Brugge on Sunday in the encounter against KAA Gent in the Belgian Pro League.

In a Round 27 meeting between the two clubs, the young winger started in midfield for his team.

During the game, Kamal Sowah played a key role and helped Club Brugge to secure a 2-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes thanks to second-half goals from Bjorn Meijer and Hans Vanaken.

Reacting to the win on Monday, Kamal Sowah expressed his delight emphasing the importance of the three points.