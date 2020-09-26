Sports News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kamal Sowah delighted to sign contract extension at Leicester City

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Deen Sowah

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Deen Sowah has expressed joy in signing a new contract extension with former English Premier League champions Leicester City.



The winger, currently on loan at Belgium side OH Leuven has impressed markedly, earning him a long term contract.



Sowah is hoping his excellent displays in Belgium will give him a breakthrough chance with the Foxes in future.



"I am very happy to extend my contract with Leicester City," he posted on Social Media. "I would like to thank the club, the fans, and my family & everyone in community For continually supporting me as a I have chased my dream. The hard work continue!!!!," he added.



The 20-year-old will continue his development in Belgium with OH Leuven. He featured for them on loan in the last two seasons.



Sowah made 29 appearances for OH Leuven the last term as they were promoted and has appeared another six times in the Jupiler Pro League this season, including a 1-0 win over Standard Liège in which he scored the only goal.



Kamal joined the Foxes in 2018 from the famous Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.





