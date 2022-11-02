Kamal Sowah and Denis Odoi propel Club Brugge to Champions League last 16

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah helped propel Club Brugge KV to the round of 16 of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League competition.



As the team advances to the knockout rounds of UEFA's premier club tournament, the two have been crucial to the club's success this season in the competition.



Sowah, a 22-year-old attacker, has been outstanding for the Belgian side this season, contributing two goals and two assists in the league. Odoi, who has established himself as a key player at the back line, has played a key role in the team's five clean sheets in six games during the group stage this year.



Club Brugge made history by making it to the UCL round of 16 for the first time after several tries.



Kamal Sowah joined Club Brugge for an undisclosed fee from Leicester City on August 2021. He was loaned to AZ in Dutch Eredivisie until the end of the season on January 2022. In the 2022/23 season, he came back to Club Brugge.



Denis Odoi joined Club Brugge KV for an undisclosed fee in February 2022 from Fulham.