Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kamal Issah joins Turkish club Ankara Keciorengucu

Ghanaian midfielder, Kamal Sowah

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah has joined Turkish side Ankara Keçiorengucu SK on a short-term deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Issah is joining the Ankara based club on a one-year contract with an option to extend.



The 28-year-old is joining Istanbulspor in the TFF First League where he scored 2 goals in 10 appearances in the 2020/2021 campaign.



Keçiorengucu are currently lying 6th on the Turkish second-tier league with 31 points from 18 matches.



Issah has previously played for Stade Rennais, FC Nordsjælland, Stabæk Fotball, Genclerbirligi amongst others.



He also played for Eskisehirspor before heading Istanbulspor in January 2020.



Issah played for Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League before travelling abroad.