Sports News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Kamal Deen nets brace for FC Nordsjaelland in big win against Fremad Amager

Ghana international, Kamal Deen Sulemana

Ghana international, Kamal Deen Sulemana scored a brace for FC Nordsjaelland on Thursday afternoon when the team climbed from behind to defeat Fremad Amager 4-1 in a friendly encounter.



The Danish top-flight club and the lower-tier side today engaged in a friendly match as part of preparations for the second half of the 2020/2021 football season.



On the matchday, Fremad Amager scored in the 10th minute through Olakunle Olusegun to take the lead.



After a good response from the favourites, the team drew level in the 32nd minute when teenager Tochi Chukwuani found the back of the net.



Later on, Kamal Deen Sulemana scored twice in the 44th and 56th minutes respectively to turn things around for FC Nordsjaelland.



With Emeka Nnamani also getting on the scoresheet in the 64th minute, FC Nordsjaelland eventually won 4-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.