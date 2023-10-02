Kaliefah Sakor set sights on successful 2023/2024 season with IK Start

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Norwegian player of Liberian descent, Kaliefah Vajebah Sakor has made a complete return to the pitch and is now set to explode with his immense footballing talent.



The 27-year-old endured a torrid period in the 2022/2023 season after suffering a long-term injury that made him miss most part of the season.



Kaliefah Sakor has however made a full recovery and now with the injuries behind him is set to dominate the Norwegian league.



Already in the 2023/2024 season, Sakor has scored a goal for his side IK Start in the Norwegian Division 1 league.



It will be recalled that in November 2022 when he sustained injury, he turned to renowned Ghanaian fitness expert, Francis Totti Laryea to expedite his recovery.



The midfielder showed desire and dedication to recover from the injury with the guidance of the CEO of Train Like A Pro GH