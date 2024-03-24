Kalibi Sporting Club shower praises on Black Satellites, Black Princesses for making Ghanaians proud

Sports News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan

Following the excellent performance of Ghana's Under-20 male and female teams in the just-ended 13th All Africa Games in Accra, a Division Two club in the Upper West Region, Kalibi Sporting Club, has congratulated the two teams for their stellar performance in the competition.



This was contained in a Press Release signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Kandumah John.



According to the statement, the feat chalked by the two sides comes as a "sigh of relief" to serve as a feeder for both the Black Queens and the Black Stars in the future.



It is also the belief of the club that such performance by the teams would become a motivational factor to enable the GFA to draw lessons from to replicate in the other national teams going forward.



The Black Princesses, on Thursday night, saw off their Nigerian counterparts by 2-1 after coming from behind to win gold for Ghana whilst the Black Satellites also rose to the occasion the following day to pip Uganda by a lone goal to nil, courtesy of a late strike, to snatch the gold medal.



Below is the full release



CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO THE BLACK PRINCESS AND BLACK SATELLITES OF GHANA FOR WINNING GOLD MEDALS IN THE 13TH AFRICAN GAMES 2023.



On behalf of the technical team, playing body, management, and supporters of Kalibi Sporting Club, I express our utmost congratulations to the above-mentioned teams for their sterling exploits in the 13th African Games 2023.



The performance of these teams has given most Ghanaians some sigh of relief concerning the future of the Black Stars and Black Queens. The young lads brought smiles onto the faces of most football-loving Ghanaians in the last few days.



We believe that the performance of these teams would be a motivation for the President of the Ghana Football Association, his Executive Council, and the management Committee members of the various National teams to reflect on so that we can replicate similar feat at the other National teams.



Our football can always get better if we focus on what we did well without forgetting to correct what we could not do right.



GOD BLESS KALIBI SPORTING CLUB.

GOD BLESS UPPER WEST FOOTBALL.

GOD BLESS GHANA FOOTBALL.



KANDUMAH JOHN

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER.



With the event coming to a close on Saturday, March 23, 2024, the Local Organizing Committee is continuing to receive rave reviews for a successful event held despite some early hiccups in the organization that nearly marred the beauty of some of the events leading to concerns by some Ghanaians and participating countries alike.



In all, Ghana emerged 6th on the medal table with 19 gold medals, 29 silver, and 20 bronze, overall totaling 68 medals for Ghana.



Egypt came up tops amongst all with a staggering total of 187 medals - 99 gold, 46 silver, and 42 bronze.



The disciplines Ghana managed to get their medals apart from football include weightlifting, swimming, taekwondo, boxing, athletics, boxing, arm wrestling, high jump, and hockey.