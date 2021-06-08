KRC Genk set price tag for Caykur Rizespor-target Joseph Paintsil

Soccer News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Belgian giants KRC Genk have slapped a €600,00 price tag on Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil ahead of the summer transfer market, according to reports.



Last term, Paintsil excelled on loan at MKE Ankaragucu but couldn’t save the club from relegation.



The 23-year-old is reported to have attracted lots of interest following his scintillating performance at the Eryaman Stadium last season.



A report in the Turkish portal Sporx indicate that Caykur Rizespor have initiated contact with the player’s parent club in a bid to snap him up this summer.



Genk are said to have quoted a few of €600,000 to the Turkish side.



The Black Sea Sparrowhawks were hoping to tie the deal as quickly as possible but their €400,000 bid was not enough to persuade Genk.



The former Ferencvaros ace plundered 11 goals in his 33 matches for MKE Ankaragucu in the Turkish Super Lig last season.



Paintsil has one year left on his contract with KRC Genk.



