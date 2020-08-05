Sports News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

KP Boateng unlikely to end career at Hertha Berlin

Ghanaian international, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng reiterated his desire to return to Hertha Berlin to end his career, but the current boss of the side Bruno Labbadia has disclosed that he may not need the services of the Ghanaian.



Born in Germany, the attacker together with his brother Jerome Boateng started their careers with the Bundesliga outfit and spent over a decade at the club.



After an illustrious career that has seen KP Boateng playing in almost all the top-flight leagues in the major European Leagues, the 33-year-old relished a return to the Berlin-based club.



However, his dreams of ending his career at Hertha Berlin have been shattered as the club looks forward to building a long-term project with the recruitment of youth stars in the near future.



"Kevin has the quality, no question about it. But we want to build something up for the coming years, and it is very important who we put in the positions. And that's why we mainly look for young players," Labbadia said via Kicker.



Boateng has ended his six-month loan spell with Be?ikta? JK in the Turkish Süper Lig and is due back to ACF Fiorentina as his contract with the Italian top-flight outfit will expire in June 2021.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.