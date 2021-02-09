Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

KP Boateng unhappy with AC Monza’s draw against Empoli

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

AC Monza poster boy, Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his disappointment at the draw against Empoli in the Italian Serie B last weekend.



The Ghana international was in action for his team and converted a penalty kick in the second half to earn a draw for the side.



Speaking to Dazn after the match, KP Boateng expressed his frustration.



According to the experienced attacker, AC Monza was the better team on the day and should have won.



“For sure, I'm angry because we played a great match. Perhaps the best of our league: another goal was missing, but we created many chances.



“The result is not fair, because today we saw the strongest team in Serie B and it is us. We only needed one goal to get to three points,” KP Boateng said.



He continued, "The team is strong, we made an incredible transfer market, and the new players today showed what they can give to the team."



The former AC Milan superstar has been key for AC Monza this season and hopes to help the team gain promotion to the Italian Serie A at the end of the season.