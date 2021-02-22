Sports News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

KP Boateng reveals he turned down many offers for AC Monza

Boateng joined the Serie B side from Fiorentina last summer

Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed he turned down several offers to join AC Monza in the Italian Serie B.



The former AC Milan star joined the Serie B side from Fiorentina last summer on a season-long loan with the option to extend should the team qualify automatically to the Serie A.



Boateng reunited with former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi who owns Monza Calcio.



Speaking to L'Equipe, the former Black Stars forward disclosed he received many offers before signing for Monza.



“I had many offers, from the United States, Spain, and Germany and also from other parts of Italy. Galliani called me every day, he stressed me out! "We are waiting for you, we have a great team, you have to take the opportunity".



“He also made Berlusconi call me. I couldn't say no, I also did it out of gratitude; I'm towards the end of my career. They know football, I know what they want to build,” he said.