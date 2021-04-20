KP Boateng reacts to AC Monza’s victory over Cremonese

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana and AC Monza forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is delighted with his team's win over Cremonese in the Italian Serie B.



Monza inflicted a 2-1 win over Cremonese on Saturday on home turf in matchday 34.



Davide Frattesi and Dany Mota goals were enough for the home side to pick the three maximum points at stake.



The former AC Milan striker lasted 71 minutes before he was replaced by Davide Diaw.



Prince Boateng after the game entreated his teammates to keep pushing in their quest to secure qualification to the Serie A next season.



"Great team victory at home! Let's keep pushing all together" he wrote on his social media handle.



AC Monza is 4th on the table with 55 points.



