KP Boateng nets brace as AC Monza thump Virtus Entella 5-0

Kevin and his teammates celebrate his goals

AC Monza star man Kevin-Prince Boateng netted a brace on Tuesday night to inspire the team to a thumping 5-0 win over Virtus Entella in the Italian Serie B.



The forward missed the team’s win last Friday when they faced off with Venezia.



Returning to the starting eleven today after regaining his full fitness, KP Boateng dazzled to inspire AC Monza to a vital win.



The former AC Milan talisman opened the scoring for his team in the 10th minute after receiving a pass from Giuseppe Bellusci.



Later with a minute to reach the half-hour mark, KP Boateng struck home with a fine effort to complete a brace while doubling the lead for AC Monza.



Later in the second half, winger Dany Mota scored in the 73rd minute before a brace from Mario Sampirisi in the 82nd and 90th minutes sealed the heavy 5-0 win for the home team over Virtus Entella.

