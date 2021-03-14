Sports News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

KP Boateng makes fresh revelation about Black Stars

Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng feels elated to have opted to represent Ghana at international level.



The Monza SC star switched nationality to represent Ghana in 2010 having played for Germany at Youth level.



Boateng appeared at his first World Cup with the Black Stars in 2010 and went on to play in the 2014 edition.



The 32-year-old claims he made the best decision in his life by choosing Ghana.



“I don’t feel German at all, even though I was accepted in Germany. I realized that my character and my principles didn’t suit them and vice-versa. So I made the choice to play for Ghana, and it was the best decision I ever made in my life.



“I wanted to go to my country, to see my people and to get to know my roots. I’m really proud of my decision”



The former AC Milan and FC Barcelona player is currently serving a suspension from the Black Stars team in what was described as misconduct.