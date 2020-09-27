Sports News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

KP Boateng in attendance as new club AC Monza begin Serie B campaign

New AC Monza signing, Kevin-Prince Boateng watched from the stands when the team kicked off its campaign in the Italian Serie B on Friday.



As reported by footballghana.com last week, the former AC Milan superstar has joined the Italian lower-tier club from Serie A outfit Fiorentina.



Last Friday, KP Boateng was spotted in the stands when AC Monza played its first game in the Serie B against SPAL 2013 in the 2020/2021 campaign.



The German-born attacker who represented Ghana at the senior national team level has been recruited by the club to give them a squad boost for this season where they are hoping to secure promotion to the top-flight.



The veteran is expected to train with his AC Monza teammates next week and should be ready to mark his debut on the next matchday of the Italian Serie B.





