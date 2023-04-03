You are here: HomeSports2023 04 03Article 1742534

Sports News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

KP Boateng helps Hertha Berlin secure 1-1 draw against Freiburg

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Veteran Ghana midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng was in action for Hertha Berlin on Saturday afternoon in the clash against SC Freiburg in the German Bundesliga.

The two clubs locked horns yesterday in a Week 26 encounter of the ongoing German top-tier league.

In a surprise turn of events before kick-off, experienced midfielder KP Boateng was handed a starting role to help his team.

The former Black Stars regular lasted 67 minutes of the clash and put up a very good performance.

His displays were key and helped Hertha Berlin to earn an important point at full-time.

SC Freiburg took the lead in the game in the 52nd minute when Vicenzo Grifo scored with a fine effort.

Later in the 77th minute, a strike from Jessic Ngankam restored parity for Hertha Berlin

