KP Boateng helps Hertha Berlin secure 1-1 draw against Freiburg

Sports News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Veteran Ghana midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng was in action for Hertha Berlin on Saturday afternoon in the clash against SC Freiburg in the German Bundesliga.



The two clubs locked horns yesterday in a Week 26 encounter of the ongoing German top-tier league.



In a surprise turn of events before kick-off, experienced midfielder KP Boateng was handed a starting role to help his team.



The former Black Stars regular lasted 67 minutes of the clash and put up a very good performance.



His displays were key and helped Hertha Berlin to earn an important point at full-time.



SC Freiburg took the lead in the game in the 52nd minute when Vicenzo Grifo scored with a fine effort.



Later in the 77th minute, a strike from Jessic Ngankam restored parity for Hertha Berlin



