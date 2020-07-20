Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

KP Boateng buzzing after Besiktas derby win over Fenerbache

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana forward K.P Boateng could not hide his joy after Besiktas beat rivals Fenerbache in the penultimate fixture of the Turkish Super Lig.



The 33-year old passed a late fitness test, and started as the Black Eagles strolled to a comfortable 2-0 victory following a majestic performance at the Vodafone Park.



Domagoj Vida opened the scoring for the home side in the 63rd minute after over an hour of heated football without a goal.



The lead was doubled seven minutes later after midfielder Gokhan Gonul slotted home to put the game beyond the visitors.



"What a game, what a win. Three points," the Ghanaian shared his excitement on social media after the game.



The win keeps Besiktas in the hunt for a champions league spot, with just three points separating them and second place Trabzonspor.



The Black and Whites will travel to Gençlerbirli?i for the final game of the season.



Boateng, who is on loan from Italian side Fiorentina has made 112 appearances and scored three times for the club.

