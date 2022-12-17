KP Boateng advocates for more opportunities for black coaches

Sports News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has bemoaned the lack of Black coaches at the top level.



According to him, it appears blacks are still being discriminated against after several decades of colonialism.



“Africans are always good enough to play football. Decades after the end of colonialism, on the other hand, they are still not believed to be capable of leadership.



“In Europe, we like to celebrate our openness to the world, the tolerance of our societies. We gender. We have quotas for women. We even have female referees refereeing the whistle for men's soccer games. And that's good. But where are the black coaches coaching white players?" KP Boateng asked in an interview with news magazine "Der Spiegel" on Saturday.



The former AC Milan superstar further noted that discrimination against black should end.



He argued that competence should not be associated with colour while calling for an equal chance for everyone.



