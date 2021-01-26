Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

KF Tirana midfielder Sulley Ibrahim invited to Black Satellites camp ahead of U-20 AFCON

Albania-based Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Ibrahim has been invited to the Ghana U-20 team ahead of next month's Africa Youth Championship in Mauritania.



The former Ghana U-17 star joins the team for preparation before they depart for Mauritania for the tournament which begins on February 14, 2021.



Ibrahim is expected to add experience to the squad, having already featured in the competition two years ago under coach Jimmy Cobblah.



He was also a member of the Black Starlets team that reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 championship in India three years ago.



The 19-year-old is the only foreign-based player added to coach Karim Zito's side ahead of the competition.



He has made two appearances for Tirana this season in Albania.



Ghana head into the tournament as champions of the Zone B WAFU U-20 championship which was played late last year.



The two African champions have been paired with Gambia, Tanzania, and Morocco in Group C of the tournament.