KAA Gent gaffer Stijn Vreven gives insightful details about new signing Osman Bukari

Ghana international Osman Bukari and Head coach of KAA Gent, Stijn Vreven

Head coach of KAA Gent Stijn Vreven could not hide his excitement over the acquisition of Osman Bukari, highlighting the qualities of the Ghanaian.



The Belgian Jupilar Pro League giants signed the Ghanaian youngster on a three-year deal from Slovakian outfit AS Trencin last week.



The 21-year-old was on the radar of several clubs across Europe before deciding to commit his future with the Buffaloes.



Gent coach Vreven, who has vivid knowledge of Bukari’s qualities having worked with him at AS Trencin, waxed lyrical over the budding attacker.



"He is extremely fast and purposeful. He can pass his opponent with his speed alone. He doesn't care to the right or the left. And he also dares. If an action fails, he will just do it again the next time,” Vreven told Het Nieuwsblad.



"His actions are always aimed at goal. Either a dribble and a shot or he is looking for a teammate. Although there is also a weak point. His crosses could be better."



"He still has to learn to make the right choices, but he creates a lot of danger. Even though he is sometimes so fast that he still has to wait until his teammates are connected,” laughs Vreven.



The Ghana U23 international was named among the best players in the Slovak top-flight league last season after winning eight Man-of-the-Match awards in the league.



The winger, who can also play as a ghost striker, featured in 21 matches last season in Super Liga, playing a total of 1844 minutes.



Bukari scored an average of 0.34 goals for every 90 minutes he was on the pitch for Trencin.



He joined the Slovak top-flight side in 2018 from Division One side Accra Lions.

