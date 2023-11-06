K.Sika FC defeat Red Falcon narrowly in exhibition match

Sports News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

K.Sika FC continued with their impressive form in pre-season after narrowly defeating Red Falcon 1-0 in a friendly game at the Adjiringanor Wembley Park.



After putting 5 past Division 3 side Auxano FC in their most recent friendly, K. Sika Fac went into the game with confidence at a high level but will face very stiff competition from Red Falcon FC who themselves played some exciting football on the day.



Both teams will make the numerous chances created in the first half count after the goalkeepers of either side were called into pulling out some dazzling saves in the first half.



The second half will see the only goal of the game being scored, K. Sika FC’s Riyad Abubakar will put his side ahead with a sublime strike in the 50th minute, a goal his side will go ahead to protect for the remaining of normal time.



Sharing his thoughts about the game, the head coach for K. Sika FC, Joseph Boateng, lauded his boys for showing mental toughness to win the game despite facing a resolute opposition.



Joseph Boateng said, “Today's game was intensive, the game was good. The opponent played hard and pushed us to play hard as well, but overall it was a good game. We're preparing for the next game and we’re going to train on how to keep the ball more, that's an aspect we have to improve.”



Speaking about how their scouting game is faring so far in preseason, Joseph Boateng added, “Yes, it's going well. I think we've been able to scout about two good players from the opposing team. I believe they are good players and hopefully, we could add them to the squad if all goes well.”



CEO K. Sika FC and SK Sports Agency - A reputable and one of the most renowned sports agencies in the country, Sika Oppong, giving his assessment after the game praised both teams for playing good football on the day.



“It was a good and competitive game and I'm glad my side won. Going into the next game we have to keep working hard and improving on our weaknesses. We spotted some good talents and hopefully, we can work things out and rope them in”, Sika Oppong said.