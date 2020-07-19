Sports News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

K.P Boateng declared fit ahead of Fenerbache clash

Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has recovered from an injury that kept him out of the game against Yeni Malatyaspor, and could start against Fenerbache on Sunday evening.



The on-loan Fiorentina star is expected to make his way into the starting eleven in the biggest game of the penultimate round of matches in the Turkish Super Lig.



Boateng scored in the 3-2 win against Kasimpasa, but had a knock which kept him out of the 1-0 victory at Yeni.



He trained with the team this week and looks very fit for Sunday's game.



The 33-year old's future in Turkey is yet to be sorted, however, the experienced Ghanaian forward would be hoping to end his loan spell with Besiktas on a bright note.



The former AC milan forward has scored three goals in 10 super lig games for the Black Eagles since joining from Fiorentina in January.





