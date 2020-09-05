Sports News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

K.P Boateng begins preseason preparations with Fiorentina

Kevin is back to Fiorentina after his loan spell in Turkey

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has rejoined Fiorentina to begin preparations ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.



The 33-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Turkish giants Besiktas, and was hoping to seal a permanent deal with the Black and Whites.



However, a move could not materialize leaving him with the option of returning to his parent club, Fiorentina.



Boateng, after enduring a tough start to his career with La Viola was shipped on loan, but he is back to fight for a place in manager Guiseppe Iachini's side.



The former AC Milan forward went through some drills and did a bit of ball work as he gets in shape for the upcoming campaign.



He was recently linked with a move to the Major League Soccer, but according to reports the Ghanaian attacker believes he has more years to play in the top European leagues.



Boateng has however not hidden his dreams of finishing his career at boyhood club Hertha Berlin.

