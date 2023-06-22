Juventus show interest in Thomas Partey

Sports News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has drawn interest from Italian giants Juventus.



Football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano suggests that the Bianconeris have inquired about Partey.



The report also indicates that the Italian side is open to pursuing the signing of Partey should France midfielder Adrien Rabiot leave.



Meanwhile, there are unnamed Saudi Arabian clubs who are ready to pay €40 million in installments to sign Partey from Arsenal.



However, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder is yet to decide on a move to play in the Gulf, a report by Romano claims.



The Ghanaian is on Arsenals' outgoing list as the club aims at freeing up their wage bill to make room for new signings. But the Gunners are only willing to cash in on Partey, who has two years left in his contract, for the right price.



Thomas Partey, who has been a big contributor to Arsenal's resurgence, joined the Gunners in 2020.







