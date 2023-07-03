You are here: HomeSports2023 07 03Article 1797113

Sports News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Juventus reportedly inquire about Thomas Partey from Arsenal

Italian Serie A giants, Juventus are keen on securing the services of Ghana star Thomas Partey.

In the past week, the club has reportedly inquired about the midfield maestro from his club, Arsenal.

Since the 2022/23 football season came to an end, there have been rumours of a possible departure for the former Atletico Madrid man.

One of the clubs said to be high on the list of clubs interested in signing Thomas Partey is Juventus.

Although the club has not made an official bid, the Old Lady is said to be in contact with Arsenal.

Even in the midst of strong interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia willing to pay big money for the Black Stars talisman, Juventus are optimistic about bringing him to Turin.

It is important to also state that Italian Serie A rivals AC Milan are also interested in the signing of Thomas Partey in this summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, sources say Arsenal are open to the transfer of the Ghana international and will allow him to go for the right price.

