Juvenile football: Presec, Jil Eagles win Legon Hills Sports Academy Youth tournaments

Sports News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: Nana Danquah, Contributor

Presbyterian Boys Senior High School and Jil Eagles have been crowned champions in the maiden edition of the Legon Hills Special Youth Football tournaments.



The tournament which was staged on March 6, 2023, at the Presec School Park in Accra and was graced by Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku was to celebrate the country's 66th Independence Day Anniversary.



Jil Eagles won the tournament of the under 13s after thumping Legon Hills 3-0 in the finals before Presec pipped Mamprobi United to win the under 16s tournament.



Ibrahim Hamidu of Jil Eagles, who wore the number 10 jersey on the day was adjudged as the best player of the U-13 edition and his award was presented to him by the legendary Mohammed Polo.



Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil joined Kurt Okraku and Mohammed Polo as the three big personalities who graced the games aimed at developing talents for Ghana football.



GFA President, Kurt Okraku praised the organizers of the competition and urged more individuals and organizations to undertake this similar tournament to help develop grassroots football in the country.







"I'm very interested in juvenile football and that is why I decided to serve on the juvenile football committee. It's also a reason why I gladly accepted the invitation to be part of this tournament. I thank the organizers and hope others will also emulate this," he told the media.