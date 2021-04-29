Juvenile League will be one of the best - Anim Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Anim Addo, the Vice-Chair of the Juvenile Committee of the Ghana Football Association says the FA has instituted measures aimed at delivering a flawless juvenile league season.



The new juvenile league season kicks off on the weekend of May 7 across the country after almost five years.



The league which will be played across all sixteen regions in the country will be played on district and regional level before a national champion will emerge.



As part of measures to control the possible spread of coronavirus at the game centres, games in the Greater Accra, Western and Eastern regions would be played behind closed doors.



Matches in the remaining thirteen regions will be played amid strict security and adherence to the various Covid-19 protocols.



Speaking to GhanaWeb after the launch, Sammy Anim said with support from relevant stakeholders, the National Juvenile League would be a success.



He said that the FA has made several provisions that will help improve the game and forestall any form of violence that might cripple it.



“We are grateful to the almighty God for bringing us this far and we know with the support from corporate institutions, government and the media, Ghana football will get to its rightful place. We are going to discover the real talents and develop them well so that by the time they get to the Black Stars level, they’ll be ripe for the challenge.



“We’ve started with new regulations and we are going to ensure that the issues that affected us in the past are removed. The Catch Them Young refereeing policy will continue to develop and will one day become our top referees. We’ve done license D for all the coaches for them to understand how they’ll handle the players. We are making sure all these things are done so that when the game comes on, you’ll see quality football. Very soon we’ll launch a funding project to ensure that this league is run very well,” he said.



