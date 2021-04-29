Juvenile League launch turns gospel show as Kurt Okraku leads praises

Sports News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

The return of juvenile football is obviously a fantastic piece of news to everyone concerned with the development of Ghana football.



That branch of football which serves as the foundation for Ghana football has been in the abyss with no proper league played in nearly five years. But thanks to the Kurt Okraku administration, juvenile football is set to return next month and the GFA president could not control his excitement at the launch.



“This is the day the Lord has made and we have to rejoice in it” he began his speech. A visibly excited Okraku then proceeded to sing the famous Pentecost song “Agya na wo tumi”.



Kurt’s excitement was shared by the juvenile club owners in the room who joined in him singing.



The administrators took over the praises session and for more than two minutes and sang different songs to praise God and revel in the return of their beloved colts football.



Kurt Okraku resumed his speech and announced the details of the competition which kicks off on the weekend of May 7 to May 9.



As part of plans to avoid the spread of coronavirus, Kurt Okraku says matches in the Greater Accra, Western and Eastern Regions will be played behind closed doors.



Games in the other regions will be played in designated centres with strict security. Kurt Okraku assured that all game venues will be put in place all safety protocols on the coronavirus.







