Tennis News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Richard Atchore, contributor

Justice Edward Asante tourney ends in style

Justice Edward Asante is a new Appeals Court judge

It was a delightful weekend at the Army Officers Mess tennis club (AMTEC) as executives of AMTEC celebrated His Lordship Justice Edward Asante who has been promoted as an Appeals Court judge with a tournament at the Army Officers tennis Club courts.



The President of the Economic Community of West African States Court of Justice, Justice Edward Asante on Friday, 7th August 2020, was sworn into office as the Justices of the Court of Appeal at Jubilee House.



The competition began with the two judges', Justice Oppong and Justice Edward Amoako Asante. Justice won 3-2(r).



The second game of the day saw Col Akoto beating former Ho tennis Club Chairman Col Amengor 9-3. Kwabena defeated Maxwell 9-2. Kevins won 9-7 against Nii Plants.



Former skipper of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan his brother, Baffour Gyan won their singles match respectively. Asamoah Gyan won 7-5 against George Borluvie and Baffour Gyan also walloping Samuel Addison 9-1.



OB lived up to expectation beating Bongo 9-6. With Lt Chidiak winning 9-3 against Chris Narh. Nico also showed his superiority over Francisca, beating her 9-2.



In the girls singles, Stadium Tennis Club’s Eugenia could not withstand the power from AMTEC’s Dela Deladom. Dela won 9-8. Akua Akoma also thrashed Winneba based Cindy Aidoo 9-0 in the all Winneba affair as Yvonne Bruce Tagoe outwitted Mariam Ibrahim 9-3.



In the boys singles, Winneba tennis club’s Nii Ankrah defeated St.Francis Foundation Michael Dosoo 6-1. Another win for Winneba based team as Lamack Bagerbaseh also won 6-1 against St. Francis Foundation’s Kenneth Adzokatse.



Members of AMTEC were full of joy as their prodigy Joseph Doe Adjani beat 4 Garrison tennis club’s Ivan Wularu 7-5.





