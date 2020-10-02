Justice Blay undergoes medicals at parent club Medeama ahead of new season

Sports News of Friday, 2 October 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Asante Kotoko target, Justice Blay has undergone a medical screening at his parent club Medeama ahead of the new season.
The midfielder has returned to Tarkwa after ending his one-year loan stint at Asante Kotoko.
Kotoko and Medeama are yet to reach an agreement on the long-term future of the former Hasaacas midfielder.
Kotoko is struggling to fund Blay's $50,000 valuation despite touting itself as the richest club in the West African nation.
The midfielder has returned to his parent club to start activities for the 2020-21 season.
Though the transfer talks remain on the cards, Blay has been forced to go back "home" pending the final agreement between both clubs.
Home sweet Home ????— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) October 1, 2020
Justice Blay undergoes medical screening ahead of 2020-21 season.
#MauveandYellow ???????? #MEDSC pic.twitter.com/UGB0tkWr8l
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.