Justice Blay scores twice as Medeama hammer Vision Soccer Academy 19-1 in pre-season friendly

Blay scored twice against Vision Soccer Academy

Asante Kotoko target Justice Blay scored twice for Medeama in their 19-1 demolishing of Vision Soccer Academy in a pre-season friendly played in Tarkwa on Friday, October 23.



Blay got on the scoresheet in the second half with two fantastic headers in a massive thumping by the Premier League side at the Akoon Park.



Striker Kalibo Toussaint scored four goals, Isaac Agyenim Boateng grabbed a hat-trick as well as another hat-trick from Abdul Basit Adam.



Youngster Ebenezer Ackhabi bagged a brace with a goal each from Patrick Yeboah, Agyei Boakye, Kwadwo Asamoah, and Mark Abila.



The two-time FA Cup champions have been trimming the rough edges in pre-season ahead of the start of the 2020-21 campaign next month.



Coach Samuel Boadu has a massive selection headache with the new arrivals given top competition to the existing players.



Medeama will host Accra Great Olympics in the season's opener at the Akoon Park on November 15, 2020.

