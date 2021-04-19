Justice Blay's season over, ruled out between 2-3 months

Sports News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Medeama have been dealt a blow with news that their midfielder Justice Blay will miss the rest of the season with a fractured fibula.



The club say the midfielder is under "strict medical care" after being ruled out between 2-3 months.



Blay, 28, was forced off just before the break after he suffered the setback in the side’s 2-1 win over Legon Cities in the Ghanaian Match Day-20 top-flight fixture at the Akoon Park.



Scans at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital have revealed that the midfielder has suffered a fracture of distal 1/3 of the right fibula.



Medeama coach Yaw Preko was left fuming after his midfielder received a savage tackle from Legon Cities' defender Joseph Adjei.



And his mood is unlikely to have been improved with the latest news after the absence of his key enforcer.



Blay has been a key cog of the side since returning from a season-long loan spell at giants Asante Kotoko.



The latest news is a massive blow to the club's ambition of winning their first Premier League crown.



