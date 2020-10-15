Sports News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Justice Blay's return will boost Medeama’s league title ambition – Tetteh Zutah

Medeama SC midfielder, Justice Blay

Medeama SC captain, Joseph Tetteh Zutah is optimistic about his outfit making a meaningful impact in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season with the arrival of Justice Blay from Asante Kotoko.



The Yellow and Mauves farmed out Blay on loan in 2019 to Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko.



At the expiration of his loan deal, he has returned to his parents club Medeama despite growing interest from Asante Kotoko to sign him on permanent basis.



Tetteh Zutah sharing his thought about the return of Blay said, “Everybody knows his performance, he was doing good here, went on loan with Kotoko and did good there and he is coming back.”



“Already, we have a formidable team and as a quality player like Justice Blay coming back, it will also boost the squad and the clubs title ambition. His return will help us to be competitive at all fronts. The season is long, we have the FA Cup and the league as well, so he is welcome,” he said.



The Ghana Premier League will start on November 13 after six months of inactive football in the country.

