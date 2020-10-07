Sports News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Justice Blay's father is ready to negotiate the player's transfer to Kotoko

Justice Blay played for for Asante Kotoko on loan from Medeama SC

The father of Medeama SC midfielder, Justice Blay is ready to negotiate the transfer of his son to Asante Kotoko amid a "tapping-up row" that has engulfed the Ghanaian giants.



John Blay claims his son is desperate to join the Porcupine Warriors and he has no plans of returning to the two-time FA Cup holders.



Blay enjoyed a tremendous loan spell in Kumasi where he scored three goals in 18 matches.



But the midfielder is angling for a move away from the Mauve and Yellows, amid a tapping up-row involving Asante Kotoko.



Medeama has vowed to drag Asante Kotoko to the Ghana Football Association for the illegal tapping of their star man.



But the midfielder's father, John Blay, has said that he is ready to negotiate the transfer of his son to Asante Kotoko.



"I'm ready to help Kotoko to negotiate with Medeama to secure the service of my son," he told Kumasi-based OTEC FM.



"I've supported all the teams my son has played, from Eleven Wise, Medeama, and Kotoko. So now, if my son has decided to play for Kotoko, I can't prevent him from moving to his dream team. I am hoping that Kotoko will have fruitful negotiations with Medeama's President, Moses Parker.



"My son's heart is definitely with Kotoko. Since he moves to Kotoko, he has become very popular especially after scoring that goal against Accra Hearts of Oak in Accra."



"Blay is my son and not Moses Parker's son, so I am ready to help Kotoko to negotiate with Medeama to secure his service. I'm ready to meet Kotoko in Tarkwa to negotiate on my son's behalf."

