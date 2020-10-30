Sports News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Justice Blay on target again as Medeama thump lower-tier side 10-0 in pre-season friendly

Medeama SC midfielder, Justice Blay

Medeama hammered lower division side Bompieso United Football Club 10-0 in their latest pre-season friendly on Friday, October, 30.



Asante Kotoko target Justice Blay scored again for the Mauve and Yellows as they cruised to an easy win against the lower-tier side at the Akoon Park.



Youngster Ebenezer Ackahbi grabbed a brace, Agyei Boakye scored twice while captain Joseph Tetteh-Zutah also bagged two goals on Friday.



Isaac Agyenim Boateng, Abass Mohammed, and Patrick Yeboah all scored a goal each to complete the route.



This is the second low profile friendly game for the Mauve and Yellows after demolishing Vision Soccer Academy 19-1 last week.



Coach Samuel Boadu, his assistant Hamza Obeng and the other backroom staff have been trimming the rough edges ahead of the start of the new season.



Medeama will take on Great Olympics in the season's opener on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.